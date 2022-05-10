Sonya Deville out, Alexa Bliss returns

Sonya Deville’s days as a WWE official are over, as she was fired from those duties on Raw and put in a match against a returning Alexa Bliss. Monday night’s episode saw Adam Pearce announced that the investigation into Deville’s abuse of authority had been completed and she had been terminated as a WWE official. However, she was still a WWE star and Peace announced that she would be facing Alexa Bliss right away.

Bliss came out to her old theme but still carrying Lily. She acted mostly like old, pre-Fiendess Alexa with some shades of her darker persona, and got the win over Deville in very short order with Twisted Bliss.

You can see clips from the segment below: