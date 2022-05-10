Reigns not booked for any TV or live events for July or August

Following Roman Reigns’ speech this past weekend and subsequent news that he signed a new deal with less dates, it looks like the WWE Universal champion will be taking several weeks off come this Summer.

Updated listings on WWE.COM for live events – including TV tapings – for the months of July and August show no trace of the champion. The only two shows that Reigns is promoted for so far after June are the Money In The Bank and the SummerSlam premium live events.

The last show Reigns is advertised for is a non-televised live event on Saturday, June 18 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Reigns is then advertised again on the roster for the September 3 UK stadium show, the September 9 and September 30 Smackdown TV tapings. It looks like whatever he will be doing will wrap up in time to rejoin the company in September.

Two months out fits a timeline for a movie shoot and Reigns did mention that he will be having a crack at Hollywood in the speech on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if he will remain champion while he’s off television but with Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal titles, it seems unlikely that he will walk away while holding both major titles.

Ever since returning at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns has worked WWE events non-stop and has been champion since the week following SummerSlam.