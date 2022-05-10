Possible plans for Judgment Day

WWE may be adding another member to The Judgement Day soon.

The Judgment Day stable currently features WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. PWInsider reports that there has been talk of adding a fourth member to the group.

Last night’s RAW saw Edge tease future plans for the group as he declared that his movement is not done, The Judgment Day is not finished yet, and they are looking for more… that’s when he was interrupted by Liv Morgan before he could complete his sentence.

Morgan came to the ring and was defeated by Ripley in singles action, while Edge and Priest watched from ringside. Edge then directed Ripley to attack Morgan after the match.

The RAW announcers also teased on commentary that there could be more members of The Judgment Day lurking.

Edge’s new stable first began to form at WrestleMania 38 as Priest provided a distraction that helped him defeat AJ Styles. Ripley then helped Edge defeat Styles again at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday.

Edge debuted his new hair style this week and that apparently contributed to The Rated R Superstar trending on Twitter. Edge, Ripley and Priest were trending all during RAW last night following their appearance.

There’s no word yet on who WWE might add to The Judgment Day, but we will keep you updated. You can see related photos and clips from last night below: