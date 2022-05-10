LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ main event and what happened after with Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Gacy and his disciples have carried Breakker somewhere dark. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go right to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They hit the ring and pose but the music quickly interrupts as Roxanne Perez makes her way out while Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Wendy Choo’s music hits but she’s not coming. Perez points to the ring and Toxic Attraction turns around to Choo hitting all three of them with a top rope crossbody for a pop. Perez and Choo clear the ring now.

The referee restores order and now Choo starts of with Dolin. Perez tags in for a quick double team, focusing on Dolin’s arm. Choo with another quick tag and double team. Perez comes back in and delivers arm drags to Dolin. They botch a move and Perez turns it into a roll-up for 2. Jayne tags in for a double team neckbreaker for a 2 count. Jayne keeps control and screams out for a pop. Jayne goes on and covers Perez for another pin attempt.

Vic says tonight’s main event will be Natalya vs. Cora Jade. Dolin tags back in and kicks Perez in the back. Dolin whips Perez hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Jayne tags back in for more double teaming against the ropes as fans do dueling chants. Jayne grounds Perez with a knee to the back now as Rose cheers her on.

Choo gets the tag and she unloads on Jayne now. Dolin swings from the apron but Choo ducks and knocks her off. Coo sends Jayne to the floor now, next to Dolin. Choo lifts the middle rope up high while standing on the bottom, allowing for Perez to run and dive out between her legs, taking the champs back down on the floor. Choo and Perez pose on the apron as fans chant “NXT!” and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jayne nails a Spinebuster to Choo for a close 2 count. Jayne grounds Choo now. Dolin comes in but Choo rocks her. Choo sends Jayne out and tags Perez in. Perez unloads on Dolin and hits a Thesz Press with right hands. Fans chant “Rok-C!” as she keeps control of Dolin for another close pin attempt. Perez with a standing corkscrew moonsault. Choo follows up and covers for 2 but Jayne breaks the pin. Perez sends Jayne to the floor. Perez tags back in and drops Dolin with a big boot. Perez goes to the top but Rose enters the ring to check on Dolin.

Perez flies off the top but Rose shoves Dolin to safety. Choo tackles Rose and unloads on her. The chaos leads to Perez going for a Code Red on Dolin, but Jayne superkicks Perez while the referee isn’t looking. Dolin takes advantage and covers Perez for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

– After the match, the champs stand tall while Perez is laid out at ringside. Choo enters the ring and attacks Jayne from behind but Toxic Attraction triple teams her and beats her down. Fans boo as Toxic Attraction taunts Choo and holds her down. They pose with their titles as the music starts back up and we go to replays.

– We see pre-recorded video of Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton out shopping. Waller says Nathan Frazer got lucky in his debut last week. They both start taking shots at Chase University, Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and the students who go there. Waller says he’s looking forward to getting revenge on Chase University. Stratton says she’ll be there to see it and Waller says she better be because there’s nothing better than The Grayson Waller Effect.

– Still to come, Joe Gacy speaks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roderick Strong is training at The Diamond Mine Dojo. The Creed Brothers walk up and they want to talk. Strong hopes they aren’t still mad about last week because they still got the win over The Viking Raiders. They say their win over The Vikings is tainted because of Strong’s interference. Strong says they should be thanking him. They say it’s not about the win, it’s about how they won. They say next week they will face The Vikings again and this time Strong better stay away. Strong believes in The Creed Brothers and believes they will be champions. Strong says he’s bringing a new member to the group, one who will help The Creed Brothers get to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Strong says this person is a Pan-American Games Champion, freestyle Greco-Roman wrestler, from the University of Minnesota. He introduces Damon Kemp, who is Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson. Fans in the arena boo some. The Creeds say new members are supposed to be a group decision. They agree to discuss it later. The brothers walk off to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Joe Gacy with two hooded disciples. They’re wearing dark red robes this time instead of all black. Gacy takes the mic and addresses NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and how he left Breakker in the wilderness last week and told him he must face the next chapter of his journey all alone. Gacy says his own personal journey started in NXT months ago as he opened the door of inclusion to everyone, no matter who you were, you could be a part of change.

Gacy says these two people, presumably the disciples standing on each side of him, separated themselves from the pack, they proved themselves to him like no one else did, they went above and beyond and were committed to his cause by taking the extra step. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” now. Gacy says his cause and message have been received, these are the faces of change, and our expansion has begun, change takes place one person at a time, so he would like to appeal to Breakker, to consider this his personal invitation. Gacy says Breakker doesn’t have to do this alone, he can join them, be a part of their movement, be a part of this change, the result is eternal joy.

Fans give Gacy the “What?!” treatment now. He stares ahead as the boos continue. Gacy says affliction and hardship awaits those and you, those who resist. Gacy stares straight ahead as his music starts back up. The two hooded men did not reveal their identities, standing by Gacy for the whole promo.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward are backstage talking about Grayson Waller. Sarray runs in and speaks Japanese, saying she heard what Waller and Tiffany Stratton said earlier, and now she wants to team with Chase. Chase says he can’t understand what Sarray is saying but Bodhi speaks up and translates. Chase is surprised but Bodhi says he’s taking Japanese as a course. Chase asks if Chase U really has a language department. Sarray goes on about how she can’t forgive Waller and Stratton. She gets fired up and Bodhi goes to translate but Chase says he’s picking up what she’s putting down. Chase says he’s going to get the mixed tag team match made official. Sarray speaks in Japanese again and says that’s a teachable moment.

– Still to come, the beginning of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic and Wade send us to a segment shot at the WWE Performance Center gym, Ivy Nile’s Challenge. The first task is push-ups and we see Nile competing against four recruits. The first guy drops out at push-up #83. Ivy says if you can’t go, you gotta go. They stop at #90 and Nile says by the end of the night, she will be the last one standing.

– We go back to the ring and we see the bracket for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Alicia Taylor introduces the participants on the stage – Nikkita Lyons, Arianna Grace, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, and then Sloane Jacobs and Fallon Henley, who are waiting in the ring. Legend got way more boos than anyone else in the intro segment.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Sloane Jacobs vs. Fallon Henley

The bell rings and Sloane Jacobs goes at it with Fallon Henley. Fans chant “Fallon!” early on as they trade offense and pin attempts. Jacobs tries for three straight pin attempts but then Fallon dropkicks her.

More back and forth now. Jacobs with a dropkick of her own for a 2 count. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs come out to ringside to cheer Henley on. Jensen is currently on the shelf for a few months with an injury. Jacobs with another slam for a 2 count.

Henley turns it around and mounts more offense for a 2 count. She gets fired up and celebrates with Briggs and Jensen, but comes back in and only gets a 2 count. Henley with an arm submission now.

Fans rally now and Jacobs fights to her feet but Henley takes her right back down for another arm submission. They trade more offense and pin attempts until Henley nails a running knee to the face for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Fallon Henley

– After the match, Briggs and Jensen hit the ring to celebrate with Henley as the music hits and we get a replay. Henley will face the winner of Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace. Briggs, Jensen and Henley also help Jacobs up and raise her hand in the air.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde. She asks about what happened last week and what happened to AJ Galante. Santos says Galante never should’ve been at the sit-down meeting and he became fair game when he got involved. Santos says AJ knows the rules, and he would never survive on Legado’s streets. Santos goes on and says Tony D’Angelo’s crew will learn that they can’t get in Legado’s business and walk away, let alone walk. Santos tells Cruz to go start the car and he walks off to end the segment.

– We get a quick promo to hype the return of Kay Lee Ray as Alba Fyre. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Cruz Del Toro walking through the parking lot. He’s attacked by Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They beat Cruz up and Tony says Cruz’s boys did this to him. Tony tells Two Dimes and Stacks to throw Cruz in the trunk because they’re going to send a message. They all hop in the car and speed away.

Amari Miller vs. Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring and Amari Miller is wrapping her entrance. We see how she was stretchered out after her loss to Lash Legend on March 1, where she suffered a concussion. Out next comes Alba Fyre, the former Kay Lee Ray.

The bell rings and Fyre locks up with Miller as fans chant her name. Fyre takes Miller down and we get a quick pin attempt. Miller fights up and applies a headlock, then takes Fyre down. The camera shows us a picture-in-picture clip of Ivy Nile’s push-up challenge continuing with another recruit dropping out.

Fyre rocks Miller but Miller nails a knee to the gut. Miller with a big arm drag out of the corner now. Fyre gets caught with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Fyre finally mounts some offense after a superkick to the face and a tornado DDT from the corner. Fyre with another superkick to the jaw for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Miller rolls Fyre up for 2. Miller is actually dominating Fyre here. She nails a big knee and covers for 2.

Fyre with a kick to the gut and a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Fyre then drops Miller with the Fyre Bomb, the former KLR Bomb. Fyre goes to the top and nails a Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre stands tall as the music hits. Vic says she has re-ignited her comeback. We get a replay of the finish and come back to Fyre standing tall.

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrive in the parking lot. They get out of their car and go to enter the building but Solo Sikoa opens the door, tells them not tonight, then quickly slams the door shut and locks it. Hayes and Williams are determined to find a way into the building as they walk off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cora Jade is with McKenzie in the back. Jade admits she’s nervous to get in the ring with a legend tonight, but Natalya isn’t locking up with the same little girl who posed with a photo years ago, the same woman she messaged on Twitter a year ago, or the same woman she recently attacked. She goes on and says Natalya thinks she’s the gatekeeper of the women’s division but tonight she busts that gate open and proves she belongs, and that she can hang.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Solo Sikoa to a pop. The music stops and fans chant “Solo!” as he takes the mic. Solo says damn right and the chant keeps going. Solo says this is supposed to be Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams’ ring time, but this is Solo’s time now. Fans pop and chant “Uce!” now. Solo says everyone comes out and talks about the NXT North American Title but we all know what happened last week. Solo says if Hayes wants the one-on-one title shot with champion Cameron Grimes, Solo will be right there watching and he will let the locker room and the whole world know that he wants next. Solo doesn’t care if Hayes or Grimes wins because they can both get it. The music hits and out comes Grimes with the title.

Grimes comes out and says he respects Solo like the crowd does, and he understands Solo wants a title shot. Fans chant “you got lucky!” as Grimes enters the ring. Grimes says it will be Hayes getting the title shot at In Your House, but he gives his word to Solo that Solo can get next if he wants it. Solo exits the ring as Grimes looks on after refusing a handshake from Solo. Hayes and Williams attack from behind and beat Grimes down now. Solo turns around on the ramp and watches. Solo runs back to the ring and takes out Hayes as he leaps from the top, then takes out Trick. Solo with a Rikishi splash to Trick in the corner. He runs for a splash to Hayes in the opposite corner but he retreats to the floor. Fans chant “Solo!” again now. Trick and Carmelo retreat to the ramp as Solo helps Grimes to his feet. Solo picks up the NXT North American Title belt and hands it to Grimes but there’s some tension there. Fans chant “you got next!” to Solo to end the segment.

– We see Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez and Joaquin Wilde walking through the parking lot, wondering what is taking Cruz Del Toro so long. Wilde sees their SUV door standing wide open with the engine running and Cruz nowhere in sight. Santos says he knows what happened. Santos makes a phone call to Tony D’Angelo now. Santos says whoever did this to Cruz is in big trouble as they made a big mistake. Tony acts like he doesn’t know what happened. Tony says his consigliere AJ Galante also disappeared so maybe they ended up in the same place. Santos says word on the street is AJ is in rough shape.

Tony threatens Santos if he lays a finger on AJ. They agree to let the others go and meet to settle this like men next week. Santos says Tony D’s fate has been sealed and this infuriates Tony. Tony threatens to break every bone in Escobar’s face next week. This leads to Escobar saying “Tony, fuck you!” and then hanging up on him. Tony snaps and flips the table over. Troy Donovan and Channing Lorenzo calm him down.

Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray and Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and out comes the team of Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the 200th episode of NXT UK this Thursday. McKenzie is backstage with Nathan Frazer and he’s excited for the episode. She asks about last week’s debut win over Waller and Frazer says he’s still on cloud nine as that may have been the coolest night of his life. Frazer says but tonight he’s watching as a fan and he knows who he’s rooting for in the mixed tag team match. Xyon Quinn interrupts and tells Frazer to keep his head down, work hard, and run it straight, and he will be fine. Frazer asks what “run it straight” means. Wes Lee shows up and mocks the “run it straight” catchphrase. Quinn says he already put Lee in his place, so don’t make him have to do the same to Frazer. Frazer says he was genuinely asking what the phrase meant, and if it was some kind of American thing or something. Frazer walks off. Lee and Quinn have some words and Lee says he will be there if Quinn wants to fight again, just make sure you’re medically cleared. Quinn also asked Lee if he wants to go through that pain again. We go back to the ring and out comes Andre Chase and Sarray. They transform as they come through the curtain, along with Bodhi Hayward, who is waving the Chase U flag, but he’s got a wig on and he’s apparently looking like Sarray’s main look. Wade says he is Chase U’s first cheerleader. Waller and Tiffany are just as confused as everyone else as Bodhi’s appearance.

The Chase U student section starts chanting as Chase and Waller go at it to start. Waller drops Chase first and then they lock up again. Chase breaks free and takes Waller down by his arm. Andre drops Waller with a shoulder and poss for a pop. Chase with a big hip toss off a counters. Chase with an arm drag and a headlock now. Waller breaks free from a hold and rocks Chase with a right hand. Waller tags in Stratton and in comes Sarray. Sarray chases Stratton around the ring and back in but Stratton drops her with a right hand to boos.

Sarray counters and takes Stratton down, smacking her back-side around and then applying a leg submission for a pop. Sarray with a bridging submission until Stratton breaks free and uses her hair. They get up and Sarray drops Stratton with a big strike. Chase dominates Waller now while Sarray does the same to Stratton and fans cheer the babyfaces on. Waller and Stratton retreat to the floor for a breather as Chase and Sarray celebrate in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller is dominating Chase. Chase fights free but Waller rocks him with a stiff punch. Stratton tags in and knocks Sarray off the apron. Waller flips Stratton onto Chase. Waller tags back in to boos. He goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow drop for a close 2 count as Sarray runs in and makes the save just in time. Waller grabs Chase for a suplex but Chase rolls him for a 2 count.

Waller ducks an enziguri and takes Chase down in a Sleeper on the mat. Chase resists but now he starts to fade. Chase fights out and Waller fights off his Sleeper attempt. Chase with a big belly-to-belly suplex but they’re both down now. The crowd rallies and Bodhi waves the Chase U flag. Sarray and Stratton tag in. Sarray with a big back-drop and some right hands. Sarray with a slam and a dropkick, then another dropkick.

Sarray charges again but Stratton meets her with a forearm. Sarray comes right back with a dropkick. Waller pulls Stratton to safety at ringside as Sarray charges. Waller enters the ring to face Sarray but Chase pulls him out and Sarray nails a big dropkick on him while Chase holds him down. Stratton scoops Sarray and slams her now as they are legal.

Stratton with the twisting Vader Bomb from the corner but Sarray gets her foot on the rope to make the save, possibly thanks to Bodhi. Stratton leaps out and takes Bodhi down on the floor with a crossbody, telling him that this was a teachable moment. Stratton returns to the ring but Bodhi lets off an air horn that distracts everyone. Sarray takes advantage and rolls Stratton for the pin while Chase keeps Waller from rushing back in.

Winners: Sarray and Andre Chase

– After the match, Waller and Stratton are upset in the ring while Chase U and Sarray celebrate at ringside. We go to replays.

– We go back to The Ivy Nile Challenge and she is doing lunges with the recruits now. Two recruits quickly drop out as Nile keeps barking orders. They are down to two now.

– Von Wagner and Mr. Stone are backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. She asks them to explain Stone’s actions over the past few weeks. Stone says if you step to Von, you end up on the shelf for weeks or months like what happened to Ikemen Jiro and Brooks Jensen. Stone goes on hyping Wagner up until Jiro rushes in and attacks. They start to brawl but officials hold them back.

– We see Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace backstage warming up for the Breakout Tournament. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction approaches Indi Hartwell in the back. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose says she just wanted to check on Indi, and she’s sincere about it. Indi sort of appreciates the concern but she seems confused. Indi goes on about how hard it’s been, saying her soul is empty and she’s lost everything. Mandy interrupts and changes her tune, now mocking Indi and saying she can’t imagine what Indi is going through because no man would ever leave her, presumably like Dexter Lumis did Indi but she didn’t name him. Toxic Attraction laughs and pokes fun at Indi now, telling her to go join Wendy Choo crying in the corner because misery loves company. They walk off laughing.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

We go back to the ring and Nikkita Lyons is waiting in the ring. Out next comes Arianna Grace, the daughter of Santino Marella. We get a sidebar video with Grace admitting that Lyons is the favorite to win the Breakout Tournament, but you shouldn’t sleep on her because of her various experience and her background, which she goes over. Grace goes on and says she will pull the upset tonight.

The bell rings and Grace rocks Lyons in the face, then dodges a kick. They tangle and Lyons back-slides for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat and Lyons does a Gator Roll. Lyons misses a big kick to the face. Grace gets back up but Lyons takes her down.

Grace with an armbar attempt. Lyons resists the armbar. More back and forth now. Grace mounts offense and grounds Lyons now, dropping elbows to her arm. Grace with a headlock now. Lyons tries to break free but she can’t. They get back up but Grace nails a forearm to the back. Lyons counters and finally breaks free by sending Grace into the top turnbuckle.

Lyons with a running back elbow into the corner, then a superkick, and another superkick to drop Grace again. Lyons with a big German suplex. Grace gets back up but Lyons quickly puts her back down with a roundhouse kick. Lyons drops the big split over Grace and covers for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, the music hits as Lyons stands tall and we go to replays. Lyons will now face Fallon Henley in the semi-finals. Lyons stands tall as fans cheer her on.

– The Ivy Nile Challenge continues now with battle ropes. She tells the final two recruits don’t stop but one quickly drops out. She tells the last guy to keep going until he can’t go any longer. They put chains around their necks and now the challenge is pull-ups. The final guy keeps going for a few more pull-ups but now he drops out. Nile looks down at him and keeps going as the last one standing as she predicted earlier.

– Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored video looks at the Cora Jade vs. Natalya feud. Back to commercial.

