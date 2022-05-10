Kota Ibushi accuses NJPW of trying to exploit

Kota Ibushi takes to social media to publicly accuse NJPW of trying to exploit him. Claims he will continue to expose them through screenshotted texts messages

This all started with Kota’s first published this tweet. (Further translations from @golden_kuma)

Ibushi: “I’ll expose all about the former cheaters-gun (already returned) and the sexually harassing bosses, from the company president’s lies to his unreasonable power harrasments this time 🤗 Get prepared for this❗ ToSpo and TV Asahi too. I don’t care~”

— Kota’s Second Tweet translated.

Context: Ibushi’s LINE chat with Kikuchi-san (presumably a member of NJPW officials)

Kikuchi: “Maybe we should end your contract with NJPW.”

Ibushi: “If I’m told so from the NJPW side, I can’t complain. I’ll get things settled. It’s fine if you just fire me.”

Kikuchi: “I don’t want to do that. What happened to you?”

Ibushi: “There’s no reason whatsoever. I have no excuse either and don’t know why but I can’t align with the company’s rules. If this atmosphere is too weird, then it can be quick, so you can cut me with no remorse.”

Kota’s third tweet translated.

Ibushi: “As we discussed, it turned out that what’s black is still black. I’m not a robot. Kikuchi stinked since he wanted me to return before Wrestle Kingdom if I was healed up. I endured it tho.”

NOTE: A “black” company (ブラック企業, burakku kigyō) is a Japanese term for an exploitative sweatshop-type employment system. (Thanks u/dcosborne)

Kota’s fourth tweet translated.

Ibushi: “You know what is going on behind the scenes if you’ve been in the business for no less than 18 years. I don’t think it is a negative thing, I take it rather positively. I’m very very calm. Thanks for your concern.”

Kota’s fifth tweet translated.

I made some edits to the 5th tweet to clear up some stuff by using my own translation

Ibushi: This isn’t a situation where I think properly before I speak out, so I apologise for that. If there are a lot of people (presumably higher ups) who wanted to talk to me, then why didn’t they approach me directly?

It’s not only Kikuchi, I can go on and on about a LOT of the dark, exploitative side of the company. When it comes to the exploitative side of the company, you know what I’m talking about, don’t you Kikuchi? How one gets exploited depends on the person. This time, you are the one getting screwed over.

SCREENSHOTTED MESSAGES IN THE 5TH TWEET: Kikuchi: “Don’t you think it’s wrong to make an appearance (without permission)? Maybe we should talk in the office.”

Ibushi: “You came to me, messaging me about how you were going to end the contract so I thought that was it. It can’t be helped'”

Kikuchi: “It looks like you can’t speak for yourself, hence you caused problems and tried to push the blame and fault to other people in order to leave the company. I mean, you have extra reasons or issues other than that, don’t you?”

Ibushi: “No, I have no other reason!”

Kikuchi: “Because if you think you’ve done nothing wrong, and if suddenly a LINE message about ending your contract comes to you, shouldn’t you ask yourself, “Did I do anything wrong?”

Ibushi: “That wasn’t the case, I didn’t think I did anything wrong. I’ll try talking to the higher-ups.” (fin.)