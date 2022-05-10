CM Punk fires back at Eric Bischoff over AEW remarks

CM Punk has responded to Eric Bischoff who on his most recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast had the following to say about AEW not targeting casual viewers and the fact Punk doesn’t believe they exist:

“The casual fan is still out there. If you build it, honest to god as corny as it sounds, if you build it, your audience will show up. They will, that lapsed fan is another term I’ve heard in a lot of research that I did. ‘I used to watch wrestling but I don’t watch that s— anymore.’ Sometimes it’s just life, your job, your kids, whatever. If anybody’s going to try to convince me that you can’t find that audience again, they shouldn’t be in the wrestling business,” Bischoff said

“All due respect to CM Punk, CM Punk never spent five minutes in the television business. He knows a lot about what’s going on in the wrestling ring, he knows a lot about building a character, more than I ever will in terms of executing it. But to make the casual statement that ‘I think the lapsed fan is gone and I don’t think they’re ever going to come back,’ what the f**k are you doing in the television business then dude? It makes no sense to me, I don’t believe it’s true.”

(per Wrestling Inc.).

In a follow up to a discussion on his podcast about AEW growth, Bischoff tweeted:

“Better storytelling = Growth. If AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they’ll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.”

Punk’s responded:

“Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipshits. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me.”