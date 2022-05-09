Tony Khan on Tay and Sammy: “I like Sammy and Tay together, the fans do not”

Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel…

In an interview with the Swerve City Podcast (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan explained his decision to turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti heel, noting that the fans’ reaction played a part.

He said:

“Since she’s come into AEW, she’s had great matches. Obviously, her presentation has changed and changed and now it’s continued to evolve with Sammy and they’ve found something really special on and off-screen. It’s great and I’m really happy for them. I was really happy for them, so maybe I misread how happy the fans would be for them. I think I’ve course-corrected that. Course correcting, you don’t try to fit a square peg in a round hole. I like Sammy, I like Tay. The fans like Sammy, the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together. The fans do not. That’s where we differentiate. That is what I’ve come to accept.“