Spoilers: Impact Wrestling taping results from Newport, KY

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for the next two weeks of programming on AXS TV, as well as episodes of BTI. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* BTI – Before the Impact (May 12): Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince

* BTI – Before the Impact: (May 19): Crazzy Steve def. Zicky Dice.

Impact Wrestling (May 12):

* Show opens with an introduction from Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan in the ring.

* Kenny King def. Chris Bey. Maria Kanellis was on commentary.

* The Influence def. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw when Tenille Dashwood pinned Edwards.

* Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii def. El Phantasmo & Jay White when Ishii pinned Phantasmo.

* Gail Kim announced the first ever Queen of the Mountain match with Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim.