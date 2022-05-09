Sasha Banks to appear on Season six of Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’

Kevin Hart has announced a sixth season of his web series Cold As Balls, which will feature a guest appearance from Sasha Banks. The show features Hart and a guest each soaking in an ice bath while they talk. Here’s the press release:

KEVIN HART IS BACK FOR THE SIXTH SEASON OF COLD AS BALLS, THE INTERNET’S BIGGEST SPORTS TALK SHOW

Season 6, Presented by Old Spice, Premieres on May 10th with Guest Stars Marshawn Lynch, Sasha Banks, George Kittle, DK Metcalf, Shaun White, Tyreek Hill, and More

WHAT: HARTBEAT, the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture, announces the return of the biggest sports talk show, Cold as Balls. Produced with OBB Pictures, the film/TV division of OBB Media, season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, May 10th on LOL! Network.

Returning to the ice tubs for eight more episodes, host Kevin Hart is ready to go deeper than ever with a brand new all-star roster of guests set to take the plunge. Kevin and his guests will be back in the locker room and hunkered down in the ice tubs for hilarious and real conversations. This season of Cold as Balls is bigger and icier than ever where audiences get the chance to deep dive into the minds of their favorite athletes.

“It has been incredible to watch Cold as Balls grow season after season and become a massive success,” says Kevin Hart. “I’m so excited to be back in the cold tubs to have more in depth conversations and ask our slate of extraordinary guests my ice cold, pressing questions.”

“Kevin’s at the top of his game, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey with him and HARTBEAT”, says Michael D. Ratner, showrunner, and OBB’s Founder and CEO. “We’re incredibly proud of the massive audience that this partnership has built and are excited to give our fans a brand new season in the tub.”

The new season premieres with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek HIll. Additional guests this season include WWE champion Sasha Banks, a whole slew of NFL legends including Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, DK Metcalf, and 3x Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White.

Old Spice, with its long history of helping guys navigate the seas of manhood, returns for its sixth season as presenting sponsor. The quintessential men’s grooming brand, bringing its commitment to eliminating sweat in all forms, is excited to once again partner with Hart and HARTBEAT to spotlight the biggest names in sports.

“Old Spice has always been about creating crave-worthy content that he actively seeks to watch,” says Matt Krehbiel, brand vice-president at Old Spice. “Whether you’re watching the unexpected with friends or in the ice tub with Kevin, the ridiculously long-lasting protection of new Old Spice Dry Sprays will help you smell ready for anything.”

New episodes will air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold as Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

WHEN: Series premieres Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Cold As Balls has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2018, earning over 1.34B+ views to date. The franchise quickly became one of the most-watched series across the Internet and an instant breakout success with guests LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin, and continued to see episodes trending #1 Worldwide on YouTube throughout each recurring season with guests such as two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, “Fortnite” legend Ninja, WWE champions the Bella Twins and The Undertaker, NFL stars Russell Wilson and Donovan McNabb, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, wrestling icon Ric Flair, and others.

OBB’s Founder and CEO, Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the

series with Ratner serving as Executive Producer alongside Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Thai Randolph, Dave Becky, OBB’s Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, with producer Tina Maher.