Rumored locations for 2023 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40

The rumored locations for next year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 in 2024 are San Antonio and Las Vegas.

While nothing has been confirmed and discussions are still ongoing, the Alamodome in San Antonio is the favored location for the 2023 Royal Rumble as of now. The 72,000-seater Alamodome hosted the 1997 and 2017 Royal Rumble events already, with Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton winning those two Rumble events.

This year’s Rumble was at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is also heavily rumored to be hosting WrestleMania 40 in 2024. WWE held SummerSlam 2021 and will be doing this year’s Money In The Bank in Sin City. Next year’s WrestleMania is in Los Angeles and typically WWE announces locations of WrestleMania a year before.

Coming out of the pandemic, WWE immediately promoted WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, 38 in Dallas, and 39 in Los Angeles