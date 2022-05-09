Rhea Ripley joins Edge’s Judgment Day faction

Edge’s Judgment Day faction got a new member added in the form of former women’s champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley, under a hood, made her presence felt last night after she tripped AJ Styles in his match against Edge, allowing Edge to lock Styles in the cross face, winning the match after AJ passed out.

After the match was done and dusted, Edge stood in the ring and the hooded individual kneed, before standing up and removing the hood, revealing herself as Rhea Ripley, with black hair and black makeup.

Edge and Ripley laughed as the crowd popped big for the reveal. “An unholy union just grew even stronger,” Corey Graves said on commentary as Edge and Ripley put their hands up.