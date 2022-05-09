Reigns signs new WWE deal with less dates

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that champion Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal but his deal includes much less appearances at non-televised live events in the future.

Reigns raised some eyebrows when on Saturday he hinted at leaving, telling the crowd in Trenton, New Jersey, that he will be starting a new phase of his career and will unlikely be returning to the arena in the future.

The Tribal Chief pretty much does all the non-televised live events at the moment but will now be doing the major ones only plus television. Having less dates on the road will also mean more time to do outside projects and Reigns did mention having a crack at Hollywood during his speech.

Meltzer compared Reigns’ pull backstage and with the office to that of Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan and pretty much got a deal similar of the two when they were only doing television and rarely any live events unless it’s a major market.