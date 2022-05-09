Body cam footage released for Tammy Sytch’s latest arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has blasted journalists for their coverage of her recent arrest on her Facebook page after being released from jail, she posted, “If ANYONE says ANYTHING negative about me, you will be blocked and NEVER unblocked. You don’t know the real story so don’t act like you’re some f***ing journalist when all you do is type from your moms basement. Done.”

Her comments come on the same day as Ormond Beach Police released the following bodycam footage of Sytch’s arrest on May 7, 2022 (per PWInsider):