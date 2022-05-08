WWE officially announces MITB, Tommy Dreamer is happy for W. Morrissey

– During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling official Tommy Dreamer commented on William Morrissey aka Big Cass’ AEW appearance during the May 4th 2022 edition of Dynamite…

“I’ve been kinda with him [W. Morrissey] a lot through his journey. And I was happy to see him on that platform. The IMPACT wrestling fans love when he comes out. He’s been in a feud with Brian Myers (..) He’s had some amazing matches in his time in IMPACT Wrestling, and I’m so happy, most importantly, he’s doing great in his personal life. Whether his IMPACT time is coming to an end, I hope that AEW would be smart enough to sign him because he is pure money, and you got to see how good he is last night.”

(quote source: Sportskeeda.com)

