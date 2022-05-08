Rhett Titus involved in an automobile accident
Rhett Titus posted the following on his social media:
I AM OK AND NOT INJURED 🙏🏻
Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway)
I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed, but it really further puts things into perspective as to how quick it all can be over.
Thankful I am alive and well to spend #MothersDay with my wife and son.
I am also thankful for great friends like @gabbity & @leonstgiovanni who dropped what they were doing and picked my stranded ass up and drove me all the way home after 2 ubers canceled on me.
My car is most likely totaled, but I am thankful that I’m still standing.
Much love ❤️🙏🏻
— I AM THE FOUNDATION (@RhettTitusANX) May 9, 2022