Rhett Titus involved in an automobile accident

Rhett Titus posted the following on his social media:

I AM OK AND NOT INJURED 🙏🏻

Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway)

I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed, but it really further puts things into perspective as to how quick it all can be over.

Thankful I am alive and well to spend #MothersDay with my wife and son.

I am also thankful for great friends like @gabbity & @leonstgiovanni who dropped what they were doing and picked my stranded ass up and drove me all the way home after 2 ubers canceled on me.

My car is most likely totaled, but I am thankful that I’m still standing.

Much love ❤️🙏🏻