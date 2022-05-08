Reigns hints at leaving WWE in post-match speech in Trenton, New Jersey

Roman Reigns made a speech following his match at the non-televised live event in Trenton, New Jersey last night and hinted that he is starting a “new phase in his life” and his WWE days are numbered.

“I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business,” Reigns said.

“People who can dive deep enough…I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the time frame, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in. I want to gain more experience and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned,” he continued.

Reigns said that WWE has done right by him and they gave him a lot and placed many great blessings and opportunities in front of him.

“I like to think that along the way, I just picked up so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life,” Reigns said.

He mentioned transitioning and create new content for his fan base and he thinks he has the ability to do just that.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim,” Reigns concluded.

Reigns signed a WWE deal in 2019 and the rumors are that his contract expires in mid-2023.