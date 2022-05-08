More on the recent WWE NXT releases

Here are a few news items regarding last week’s WWE NXT releases via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com…

* Malcolm Bivens had reportedly been considered for the role of Omos’ manager at one point until WWE decided to go with MVP.

* News of Dakota Kai’s release was said to have gotten a lot of “private negative feedback” from women within WWE as she was “very well respected” as a worker. Prior to her being cut, Kai was said to have been offered a new contract but she made a decision to not sign it as she didn’t see a future with the company.

* With Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis) being 38 years old, the belief is that age was a factor in WWE’s decision to cut him. The company has been focused on pushing younger athletes in recent months.