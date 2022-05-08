McMahon upset with Dana White for not backing Trump enough in 2020

UFC President Dana White was the latest guest on the Pivot Podcast, where White recalled receiving berating text messages from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon back in 2020 after participating in a conference call with the President at the time, Donald Trump, who was speaking with a number of league owners about how they planned to push forward with events after the severe COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Highlights from the interview are below.

Yeah, there was several teams that did reach out to us — leagues, especially when we [UFC] set up in Abu Dhabi and you know, at the time, President Trump put me and a bunch of the other guys in sports on a panel and we would get on a call every week with the President and walk through how we would do this and I — God, I don’t even know if I should talk about this publicly but… I’ve never talked about this before. So we were on the call with the President one time and I remember I was listening to everybody get on there and talk and I was like, these guys are all full of sh*t. None of these guys are gonna f*cking roll or really wanna do what they’re saying they’re gonna do except for one and when we hung up the phone, he f*cking texts me and said, ‘Why the f*ck didn’t you talk on that call? There’s f*cking questions that need to be f*cking asked. You didn’t ask any f*cking questions. You didn’t do this,’ berating me on this text. Three guesses who it was?… One of the sports guys who was also going and he talked but felt like — he’s like, ‘Why didn’t you f*cking talk?’ I didn’t talk because I felt like everybody was full of sh*t except for him… Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon starts texting me and basically berating me after the call like, ‘Why didn’t you talk? Why didn’t you back up what I was saying? And we gotta go through this’ and all this other sh*t and I was like, ‘Because I think everybody’s full of sh*t, that’s why, except for you. You’re definitely not full of sh*t Vince,’ you know? Vince is a f*cking killer. Vince was putting on his events down in Florida at the time too.

