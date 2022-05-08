Malcolm Bivens confirms he refused new WWE contract, citing unhappiness

Former NXT star Malcolm Bivens addressed his release from WWE during a comedy show this week, confirming that he was offered a new deal with the company but he turned it down and wanted to move on.

Bivens, better known as Stokely Hathaway from his indie days, talked about being unhappy while in NXT during his comedy show at The Stand in NYC.

“Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes. Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos. Was I told about the main roster? Yes,” he said.

He mentioned how people thought he was crazy turning down potential millions when he walked away.

“Yeah, I did, because I didn’t want to do it anymore. And, unfortunately, I just wasn’t happy,” he said.

Bivens noted that at NXT Stand & Deliver he talked with the NXT head writer and let him know how he feels and then things moved on from there.