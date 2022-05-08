Malakai Black on House of Black’s unique aesthetic

During a recent interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast, AEW star Malakai Black discussed the presentation for the House of Black stable and how it has a unique aesthetic and presentation. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Malakai Black on where he learned how to present his character:Black on getting pointers from Buddy Murphy: “I’m glad, for instance now, I have Buddy Murphy, who might not be known for a guy who is really smart in terms of creativity, but he has these little gems that make me go, ‘You’re actually right, that’s an interesting approach to something.’ Then Brody, who comes from a completely different part of the wrestling scene and growing up in the realms of Ring of Honor and New Japan. He brings in a different flavor because he has a different style than anyone I’ve tagged with or worked with. I’ve worked with bigger dudes who are strike-heavy, but he draws his inspiration from different things.”

On House of Black having a unique aesthetic: “This blend of people who make the House of Black a unique and different aesthetic, energy, and vibe, I’m really content with that part of the process with what we’re amplified as and what we present to the audience with the aesthetic and entrance. That part, at least, gives me a lot of satisfaction. It was part of a vision that Tony let me have and the process and continuation of it is sometimes where I feel, you’re running through the same walls, sometimes. These walls are much more easily to be debated about and ‘no’ is not a definite no and ‘yes’ is not a definite yes where previously [in WWE], it was the biggest wall in the world and there was no possible way you could sway people. It’s a challenge, but a much more mentally feasible challenge versus prior.”