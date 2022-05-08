Charlotte: “I have nothing left to prove”

Charlotte Flair appeared on today’s WrestleMania Backlash 2022 preview edition of WWE’s The Bump to speak bout her title match tonight against Ronda Rousey. According to Charlotte, she has nothing left to prove against Rousey. Below are some highlights and a clip of her appearance.

Charlotte on her advantage tonight: “Yeah, I think that’s what’s been my advantage this whole time. You know, she’s a submission specialist, she has an incredible background, but I’ve done my work here. And if it’s one thing I know is how to stay in the game, and you have to be one step ahead. And that’s pulling every trick you have. It’s kind of like cat and mouse, baiting her the whole time, right? She’s the toy, not me.”

On if she’s finally getting the credit she deserves: “No, I think I’ve always had the credit I deserved. Like for instance, who really thinks Charlotte Flair is going to say, ‘I quit,’ tonight? No, I’ll find a way. I found a way at WrestleMania. I’ll do anything at all costs.”

Charlotte on having nothing left to prove: “I have nothing left to prove. I already beat Ronda on the grandest stage. I was the first female to beat her in a singles competition. If she wins, or if she has me say I quit, it’s because she cheated.”

Charlotte on her WrestleMania win: “I don’t know, it’s hard. They’re all so different. I mean, beating Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania 34 was a huge accomplishment. Main eventing WrestleMania 35, but I think beating Ronda just cemented that I’m the top woman here. So, every accomplishment has a different feel to it. It was a big one.”

Flair defends the title against Rousey later tonight in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.