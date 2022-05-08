5/7/22 WWE house show results from Trenton, NJ

May 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Mike Morano

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler

* Veer defeated Drew Gulak

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos

* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

source: Wrestlingbodyslam.com

