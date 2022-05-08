5/7/22 WWE house show results from Trenton, NJ

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler

* Veer defeated Drew Gulak

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos

* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

After the #WWETrenton show Roman Reigns mentions starting a new phase of his life & he doesn't know if he'll return to Trenton again.pic.twitter.com/PApvAH6wyv

— Stephanie Hypes✨👩🏾‍💻 (@StephanieHypes) May 8, 2022