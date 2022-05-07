Under Siege 2022 live on Impact Plus tonight

Live tonight from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky, Impact Wrestling presents Under Siege exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service and the Impact Ultimate Insiders YouTube channel. The full card is as follows:

Josh Alexander vs Tomohiro Ishii for the Impact World title; Tasha Steelz vs Havok for the Impact Knockouts title; Taya Valkyrie vs Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas title; Violent By Design vs The Briscoes for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel for the Impact X Division title; Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, and Karl Anderson) vs Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Vincent) in a 10-man tag team match; Alex Shelley vs Mike Bailey; Chris Sabin vs Steve Maclin.

The pre-show matches will have Gisele Shaw vs Madison Rayne and Laredo Kid vs Rich Swann. The pre-show will air free on YouTube.

Note: GERWECK.NET will be providing live coverage of tonight’s Under Siege PPV. You can order the event on Fite.TV