The Blue Meanie returns to MLW in Philly May 13

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of The Blue Meanie for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

One of Philly’s most beloved (and bluest) will return to South Philadelphia this Friday when the Blue Meanie returns.

What will The Blue World Order’s jovial and mischievous be up to?

Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

Matt Cross vs. ACH

World Middleweight Championship:

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

The return of Los Maximos!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

The Blue Meanie

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15.