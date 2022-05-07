Tammy Sytch released from jail on bond

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch bonded out of jail this afternoon in Florida following a court appearance this morning, court records indicate. Records indicate she was listed as released at 1:41 PM.

Sytch is facing nine charges, including DUI causing the death of a person aka DUI Manslaughter, Driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. The DUI Manslaughter charge is the most serious, as it is considered a felony in Florida and if she is convicted, Sytch could face up to 30 years in prison, with a four year minimum sentence as well as up to $10,000 in fines. Sytch’s bond for that charge alone is listed at $200,000. The bonds for her other charges total an additional $27,500 so she would have had to have posted at least $22,750 plus court fees.

Sytch has a 5/26 court date in New Jersey stemming from a February arrest on eleven different charges, including Operating under the influence of liquor or drug, Driving after Driver’s License/Registration suspended/revoked, Careless Driving – likely to endanger person or property, Reckless Driving, Failure to wear seat equipment – responsibility of driver, Driving without a license, Failure to possess a driver’s license, Failure to possess driving registration, Failure to possess an insurance card, Failure to install interlock or drive a car without an interlock, and Operating a motor vehicle during a license suspension – second violation. Sytch has pleaded not guilty to those charges.