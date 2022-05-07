Tammy Sytch arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter

A new report has details on the charges filed against Tammy “Sunny” Sytch in relation to the fatal car accident she was involved in back in March. As noted, Sytch was arrested this evening in Florida and PWInsider reports that she was charged with nine charges including:

* DUI Manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person)

* Driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury)

* Seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property

The site reports that DUI Manslaughter is a felony and if convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison (with a four-year minimum sentence) and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch is currently being processed into Volusia County Branch Jail, which is in Daytona Beach. The bond is $227,500, of which $200,000 is for the DUI Manslaughter charge.