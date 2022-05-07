Kid jumps the security barrier to take photo with Cody Rhodes after Smackdown!

Cody Rhodes is well-known for staying late in the arena, making sure to take a photo with everyone who wants one at ringside after shows go off the air.

At Friday’s Smackdown, Rhodes did just that after the dark match ended and with most of the crowd already out of the building, the American Nightmare stuck around doing his thing with the fans.

One particular little fan was tired of waiting around and jumped the barricade and ran towards Rhodes while he was posing for a photo with another individual. The kid tapped Cody’s hands and Cody looked hilariously surprised to see him just casually asking for the photo.

The kid then pointed to Cody where his seat is as security and Cody then told the kid to go back to his seat before the former TNT champ went over to snap the pic!

“This popped me. He ended up getting the pic,” Rhodes replied to the tweet with the video, adding the laughing emoji with tears. “Good kiddo!”