Impact Wrestling, Under Siege 2022 Report, 5/7/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling’s, Under Siege 2022.

Card

Preshow (free on Impact Wrestling’s Youtube channel)

Raj Singe and Shera VS Heath and Rhino

Madison Rayne VS Gisele Shaw

Laredo Kid VS Rich Swann

Main Card

Chris Sabin VS Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley VS Mike Bailey

10 Man Tag Match: Bullet Club VS Honor No More

Impact World Tag Team Match: Violent by Design will defend against the Briscoes

Impact X Division Championship: Ace Austin will defend against Trey Miguel

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie will defend against Deonna Purrazzo

Impact Knockouts World Championship match: Tasha Steelz will defend against Havok

Main Event. Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call.

Pre Show

Raj and Shera VS Heath and Rhino

Rhino and Singe start off. Rhino overpowers Raj and works him over in the corner. ECW chants start up from the crowd. Heath tags in they double team Raj off the ropes. Heath hits a flying forearm. Heath kicks Raj, but Shera interferes on the outside, decking Heath. Raj and Heath spill to the outside and Heath is tossed into the apron hard. Back in the ring, Shera tags in and slams Heath into the corner. Raj tags back in and connects with a flatliner. Raj keeps Heath in his corner and he and Shera make several tags working him over. Heath ducks a clothesline and makes the tag. Rhino clotheslines and spears Raj into the corner. Shera makes the save. Heath enters and kicks Shera in the head. Rhino Gores Raj and it is over.

Winners by pinfall. Heath and Rhino