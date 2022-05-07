Impact Wrestling releases the Rebellion 2022 PPV on DVD

Impact’s second PPV spectacular of 2022 is out on DVD through the company’s official site.

The company also released a VHS, yes VHS, release of Bound for Glory 2021. Slammiversary 2021 was put out on VHS and sold out immediately. Word is Matt Cardona and Brian Myers were behind the VHS concept as they, like most of us, grew u collecting classic wrestling tapes.

The Rebellion DVD artwork can be seen in the link below.