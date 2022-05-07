Impact champion involved in automobile accident

May 7, 2022 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander revealed he was in a car accident yesterday. He and his family appear to be fine, per a message he posted on Twitter. Josh Alexander wrote the following:

“My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say ‘We say I love you just in case we never get another chance. We say it as much as we can.’ This is why. Tell your ppl. Whoever they are. EVERYONES FINE. Seconds or inches saved us. We are very lucky.”

Alexander is currently scheduled to be in action at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event in Newport, Kentucky. He will defend his Impact World title against Tomohiro Ishii in the main event.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Deonna Purrazzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal