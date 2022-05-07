Impact champion involved in automobile accident

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander revealed he was in a car accident yesterday. He and his family appear to be fine, per a message he posted on Twitter. Josh Alexander wrote the following:

“My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say ‘We say I love you just in case we never get another chance. We say it as much as we can.’ This is why. Tell your ppl. Whoever they are. EVERYONES FINE. Seconds or inches saved us. We are very lucky.”

Alexander is currently scheduled to be in action at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event in Newport, Kentucky. He will defend his Impact World title against Tomohiro Ishii in the main event.