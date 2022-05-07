“I don’t feel like I need the Raw or SmackDown Title to be the Queen of both divisions”

WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE to hype up her WrestleMania Backlash rematch with Ronda Rousey, and discuss a number of different topics, including how she hopes to beat her father’s world title record, and how she doesn’t feel like she needs to hold gold to still be considered the Queen of WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she doesn’t need gold to be the queen of both divisions:

“Absolutely, but I don’t feel like I need the Raw or SmackDown Title to be the Queen of both divisions.”

Hopes to surpass her father’s number of world title reigns:

“I think it’s just continuing the legacy of beating my dad’s record. I am a 13-time champion, so I am getting close to 16-time, and I think that’s probably next.”