Former WWE superstars wants Sunny removed from the company’s hall of fame

May 7, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was once again arrested and charged on 9 counts including DUI and Manslaughter. She reportedly needs a $225k bail or faces upto 30 years in prison. Former WWE Superstar and Performance Center Coach Bill DeMott recently took to Twitter and suggested that fans should speak up and get Sunny removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

