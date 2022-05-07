Former WWE superstars wants Sunny removed from the company’s hall of fame

On Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was once again arrested and charged on 9 counts including DUI and Manslaughter. She reportedly needs a $225k bail or faces upto 30 years in prison. Former WWE Superstar and Performance Center Coach Bill DeMott recently took to Twitter and suggested that fans should speak up and get Sunny removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Great publicity for a publicly traded company like @WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Arrested Over Fatal DUI Crash https://t.co/pHe7xuZ0qi via @TMZ — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) May 7, 2022

The fact that this person was #Allowed to bail out of jail is exactly what's wrong with our system. It's time we held people #accountable. What's keeping her from taking another life!!!

Sytch bailed out of jail after $227,000 surety bond posted https://t.co/vVUhnkkh7q — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) May 7, 2022