Enzo Amore on W. Morrissey: “Here’s a guy who tried to kill himself”

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore (nZo) talked about William Morrissey (Big Cass)’s recovery from addiction…

“It’s no mystery that my tag team partner William Morrissey, as presented on AEW television, went through a hell so real that most people don’t understand until they see it, where they have it and it affects them and their lives. I saw it at its absolute worse, at a time where the world thought me and Big Cass were no longer friends and we hated each other, they had no idea what Cass was going through and that I was there to witness a lot of it. We never really spoke about it in public, but he made his fight very public and he made a DDPY [DDP Yoga] video to inspire people. That’s the point. Here’s a guy who inspired people. Here’s a guy who tried to kill himself. When I say he tried to kill himself, one time I went into a hotel that I had to convince the security and the people at the hotel to let me in the f***** door of that room because Cass was back there trying to kill himself. There were 30 empty beer cans and bottles of wine and liters of Jack Daniels, completely f***** empty.

I threw him in my car and we drove because he couldn’t make it on a flight from Chicago to New York City and we had to stop at hospitals because he was withdrawing. We stopped and we went to Notre Dame. I figured, ‘f*** it, Cass, I don’t know what I can do for you, but I want to help and you need to help yourself. You need Jesus, brother. I don’t know what you need, but maybe Jesus needs to get involved and we need to pray.’ I drove to Notre Dame and went to the chapel.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)