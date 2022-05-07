Britt Baker and Adam Cole to appear On Bar Rescue this weekend

Britt Baker and Adam Cole are set to appear on this weekend’s episode of Bar Rescue. Baker posted to Twitter on Friday to promote the couple’s appearance on Sunday’s show, which airs at 10 PM ET on Paramount Network. You can see the post below.

Baker and Cole are both in the two respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, with Cole set to compete on next week’s AEW Dynamite.