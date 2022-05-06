WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

It’s interesting to note that WWE has apparently pulled the Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day Tables Match from tonight’s show. The match disappeared from the WWE website listing some time between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, and the old URL for the match preview now just says “Access Denied” when you try to access it.

The only match listed for tonight’s show is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler. This is to build to next Friday’s show with Banks and Naomi defending against Baszler and Natalya.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are scheduled to appear tonight for the final WrestleMania Backlash build as they team with Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline in six-man action on Sunday. RAW stars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also scheduled for tonight’s show, but likely just for the dark main event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show, which still has the Tables Match advertised but was uploaded late Monday night after RAW: