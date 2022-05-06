Updates on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment on tonight’s SmackDown with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro facing off with The Bloodline (SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

The Tables Match with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus was also confirmed for tonight’s show. We noted before how the match preview was deleted some time between Tuesday morning and Thursday night, but the match was re-published this afternoon.

The only other match advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown is Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

On a related note, WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny revealed on Instagram Stories that she took a flight from Orlando to New York City today. She is in a relationship with Gunther. PWInsider reports that Jinny is not currently scheduled to perform at tonight’s taping on Long Island, NY.

LA Knight, Mansoor and Mace are also at tonight’s SmackDown taping from Long Island. There’s no word yet on if they will continue their group that has been seen in recent dark segments, but it’s likely. For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the new Knight Model Management stable.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.