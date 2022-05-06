Updated card for Impact Under Siege

A fifth title match and a new singles match have been announced for Saturday’s Under Siege event from Impact Wrestling.

It was announced on last night’s go-home edition of Impact that X Division Champion Ace Austin will defend against Trey Miguel at Under Siege. Austin just won the title at Rebellion last month, by winning a Triple Threat with Miguel and Mike Bailey.

Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann was added to the Countdown To Under Siege pre-show.

The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The thirty-minute Countdown To Under Siege pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube. The main card will then air at 8pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the updated card for Under Siege:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann