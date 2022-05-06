Tony Khan comments on Forbidden Door pre-sale quickly selling out

May 6, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

AEW and NJPW drew an instant sellout for the pre-sale to their upcoming joint supershow – Forbidden Door.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale began at 11am ET on Thursday morning and at times there were well over 20,000 in the queue. The pre-sale quickly sold out, but it took around 40 minutes because the companies did not release every ticket at once.

It was noted by @WrestleTix how The Forbidden Door was set up for around 14,030 seats, then AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that they sold more than 11,000 tickets.

A group of tickets were saved for today’s on-sale to the general public, which begins at 11am ET, but those are expected to instantly sell out as well. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com noted that more than 2,000 tickets will be released for today’s general on-sale.

AEW drew attendance of 14,376 for the “Last Dance” edition of AEW Rampage at the same venue back in August 2021 for CM Punk’s debut.

Khan took to Twitter to thank ticket buyers for moving 11,000 tickets. He also confirmed a small amount were saved for today, which gets them closer to that 14,000+ number.

“Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to @AEW x @njpwworld #ForbiddenDoor ppv! We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow! #AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT!,” he wrote.

The “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. No matches have been announced for the co-promoted supershow as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below are related tweets, clips and promos:

