Stu Grayson confirms departure from All Elite Wrestling

Stu Grayson, formerly of The Dark Order, confirmed his departure from All Elite Wrestling in a post on Twitter.

Grayson, who has been part of AEW since the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, said that his contract with the promotion expired on April 30.

“Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and woman who steps into the ring,” Grayson said. “And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”

The 33-year-old Canadian did not elaborate on his future.