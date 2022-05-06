Notes on Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe

– Chris Jericho‘s heavy-metal band Fozzy has released its latest album, Boombox.

This marks Fozzy’s eighth studio album and its first in five years after Judas in 2017. Boombox consists of 12-tracks including Sane, I Still Burn and Ugly on the Inside.

– Samoa Joe quoted in a recent interview:

“I think the arguing between the AEW and the WWE fans is ridiculous. Watch pro wrestling.”

On his return to Ring of Honor:

“When you talk about the length of my career and where things started, I really came into my own being in Ring of Honor.”

On Tony Khan:

“I liken Tony Khan to an overfilled balloon where all you gotta do is just prick the skin, and then all the ideas are gonna come flooding out in a mass.”

Quotes from AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast featuring Samoa Joe