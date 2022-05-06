Nick Khan touts WrestleMania 38’s impressive numbers during conference call

WWE President Nick Khan touted WrestleMania’s success during the conference call with investors yesterday.

“In terms of viewership, this WrestleMania was the most viewed event in our Company’s history, both domestically and globally,” Khan said.

He noted that this numbers affirms their “strategic bet” to team up with Peacock to move the WWE Network in the United States, enabling them to get more eyeballs on their product.

“This success comes as the increasingly cluttered streaming marketplace see subscriber numbers begin to slow, and in some instances, even fall and viewership stagnate, not for WWE,” Khan explained.

WrestleMania 38 saw a 61% increase from 2021 and also doubled WWE viewership in total on Peacock over the past WrestleMania weekend compared to the year prior.

“During WrestleMania weekend, nearly one-third of all Peacock accounts viewed WWE content. In fact, WrestleMania 38 was the second most watched live event in the history of Peacock, behind only this year’s Super Bowl,” Khan continued.

Khan reaffirmed that the numbers show that WWE is reaching new fans on the Peacock streaming service, growing WWE’s audience with the growth of Peacock.