LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at the I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair from last week. We’re now live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The Long Island crowd pops as they hype tonight’s go-home line-up.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to boos as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Cole says Flair is getting another chance at last week’s loss in the Beat The Clock Challenge. Flair stops on the ramp and poses as pyro goes off. Aliyah is already waiting in the ring.

Flair takes the mic to boos and says what’s up to Long Island. She says all these people paid their hard-earned money to come see her, and she thanks them. Flair doesn’t know why people call Long Island the arm pit of New York. She brings up how people said she was humiliated after last week’s loss but that’s not true as she was screwed. She says Aliyah clearly tapped out and Drew Gulak, the moron timekeeper, is to blame. Flair says the only person who will be humiliated come WrestleMania Backlash will be Ronda Rousey when Flair makes her quit. Flair says Rousey will cry like her own baby, and Flair won’t be surprised if Rousey leaves WWE again after this weekend. The boos continue and now Flair addresses Aliyah, asking if she’s enjoying her 15 seconds of fame being in the ring with her. Flair says she’s about to give everyone a preview of what she’s going to do to Rousey. Flair motions for Aliyah to come to her in the middle of the ring, then drops her with a cheap shot.

Fans boo louder now as Flair unloads on Aliyah. She takes her robe off and mounts Aliyah with more aggressive offense, yelling at her to quit. Flair poses over Aliyah as fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey. Rousey storms the ring but Flair kicks at her to keep her from entering. Rousey pulls Flair to the floor and they start brawling at ringside.

Rousey with big knee strikes to the gut. They tangle but Flair tosses Rousey into the barrier. Fans chant “Ronda Rousey!” now as she recovers and chases Flair into the ring. Flair immediately tackles her and mounts her with more offense. Rousey kicks Flair away but Flair nails a boot to the face. The brawl continues until referees and officials get in between them. Flair drops an official, apparently WWE Producer Shawn Daivari, with a big boot as they break away and keep fighting. They keep brawling on their feet and the mat as officials try to restore order. Flair is finally held back at ringside while Rousey is held in the ring. They keep yelling at each other as Rousey’s music starts back up.

– We see how Shayna Baszler stomped on Naomi’s arm last week following their singles match, which Naomi won.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks with Naomi, who has a cast on her elbow from what Cole says is a minor sprain due to last week. They stop and pose on the apron as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Shayna Baszler with Natalya. These two teams will face off next Friday night with the titles on the line. Banks is fired up and ready to fight. The bell rings and Banks kicks Baszler, then hits a Meteora from the second rope for a 2 count.

Baszler gets in some offense and they tangle but Banks gets the upperhand and goes to work on the arm. Banks grounds Baszler and keeps the arm tied up. Baszler rolls Banks to the mat and goes for the armbar. Baszler keeps Banks grounded, working on the arm. Banks rolls her for a 2 count.

Banks tries to take Baszler down for the Bank Statement but Natalya distracts from the apron. Baszler takes advantage and nails a gutwrench slam, putting Banks down face-first. Baszler keeps control as fans chant for Banks. Banks sends Baszler into the corner. Baszler misses a knee and Banks fights back. Banks keeps going until Baszler catches her mid-move and drops her with a big side-slam. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks kicks out of a pin attempt. Baszler focuses on Banks’ left arm and grounds her again while talking some trash. Banks tosses Baszler through the ropes to the floor. Baszler runs back in but gets sent out again. Banks with a baseball slide to send Baszler into the announce table. Banks slams Baszler’s arm into the table a few times as Naomi cheers her on.

Banks brings it back into the ring and hits a Meteora while Baszler is down. Baszler kicks out at 2. Baszler fights back with strikes. Banks fights back in from the apron. Baszler counters an attack but Banks nails a bulldog. Natalya is on the apron again but Banks takes her out for a pop. Banks comes back in but Baszler rocks her for a 2 count. Banks with a back-slide for 2. Baszler rolls Banks up but Natalya pulls her foot onto the rope for leverage to get the pin.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, fans boo the finish as Naomi comes in to check on Banks. Natalya also comes in and the heels get the upperhand. Baszler goes to stomp on Banks’ elbow but Naomi fights Natalya off, then takes out Baszler. The champions now have the upperhand as the challengers retreat. Banks and Naomi stand tall as fans cheer them on.

– This week’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at last week’s show when the WrestleMania Backlash main event was changed from a WWE Tag Team Titles Unification bout to the non-title six-man. Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos now. They say the time for talking is done, and that fool, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle, talks too much anyway. They go on and say their opponents are tools, while The Bloodline are the ones.

– We go back to the ring and out comes another must see episode of Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin. He makes his way to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are with Kayla backstage. She asks if they heard what The Usos just said. Riddle rants some while Randy Orton downplays what The Usos said because they are always running their mouths. Orton goes on and issues a warning to The Usos ahead of WrestleMania Backlash. We go back to the ring for Happy Talk. The announcers show us what happened between Corbin and Madcap Moss last week. Corbin says that doesn’t bother him because he can’t stop thinking of all the things he’s going to do to Moss this Sunday.

Moss interrupts from the big screen and says no one wants to hear Corbin, but they do want to hear Moss tell jokes. Moss starts cracking jokes on Corbin as Corbin begins to seethe in the ring. Corbin interrupts and says Moss thinks he’s safe in the back, and doesn’t have the guts to say any of this to his face. Moss walks away and now he’s making his entrance to the ring. Moss confronts Corbin in the ring and continues insulting him with jokes. Corbin has heard enough as Moss gets the fans to laugh and chant “Big Bald Wolf!” at him. A disappointed Corbin exits up the ring as Moss looks on.

– Cole sends us to a video package on how Drew Gulak has been auditioning for a spot on the SmackDown broadcast team. We see how Charlotte Flair has humiliated him in recent weeks.

Drew Gulak vs. Gunther

We go back to the ring and Drew Gulak is waiting now. Cole says he will face a mystery opponent tonight, but Gulak is happy because he’s back where he says he belongs, in the ring. Gulak says it feels good to be back in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gulak waits in the ring as the lights go out and come back up as we see Ludwig Kaiser standing on the stage. He introduces The Ring General and out comes Gunther. Gunther hits the ring and they stand tall. He removes his coat and hands it to Kaiser as Gulak looks concerned in the corner.

The bell rings and Gulak hypes himself up as a “USA!” chant starts up. Gulak charges but Gunther takes him down by his arm. Gunther keeps control and clubs Gulak to the mat with a big forearm to the chest. The referee asks Gulak if he’s OK. Gunther keeps control and rocks Gulak with a big boot to the face, then a huge chop. Gunther takes Gulak to the corner and lays him over the top turnbuckle for another big chop to the chest. Gunther ties Gulak up in the corner and punishes him some more.

Gulak falls to the apron but Gunther drags him back in and applies a Sleeper. Gulak resists but Gunther keeps the hold locked in. Gunther quickly turns the hold into a powerbomb and slams Gulak in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Gunther

– After the match, Gunther stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits and we go to replays. Kaiser enters the ring and takes the mic to announce The Ring General as the winner. Most fans boo Gunther and Kaiser as they stand tall.

– We see how Rick Boogs was injured at WrestleMania 38. We also see how The Bloodline took out Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown a few weeks back. Megan Morant is backstage with Nakamura now. She brings up his beef with The Bloodline. Nakamura says The Bloodline hurt his friend Boogs, then they jumped him and he hasn’t forgotten about that. Nakamura says one day soon when the time is right, he will get a piece of Roman Reigns, and Reigns will never forget. Nakamura walks off and we see Sami Zayn lurking in the background, eavesdropping.

Tables Match: The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Tables Match. Sheamus and Ridge Holland hit the ring as McAfee wonders where Butch has been. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla is in the back with Drew McIntyre. He’s not worried about The Bloodline’s trash talking. He hypes up Sunday’s six-man match at WrestleMania Backlash but he believes the WWE Universe deserves a bonus tonight, a preview of Sunday’s main event. Drew says the fans deserve to see The Tribal Chief get his head kicked off. Drew walks off and we go back to the ring as Cole shows us recent happenings between The New Day and the Fight Night team. We also see highlights from the “#WheresButch” hashtag, and what happened last week to set up this Tables Match. Sheamus and Holland wait in the ring now as we see tables placed around the ringside area. The music hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to a pop.

The bell rings and the two teams start brawling. Holland and Kofi go to the floor while Woods attacks Sheamus in the corner. Woods counters a takedown and unloads on Sheamus in the opposite corner. Holland with uppercuts to Kofi at ringside. Sheamus with an inverted Atomic Drop to Woods. Woods with a knee to send Sheamus to the floor. Holland comes in and drops Woods from behind. Woods counters Holland as Kofi flies off the top with a right hand to Holland.

Woods and Kofi unload on Holland with double team kicks now. Sheamus pulls Kofi to the floor but Woods flies out and makes the save with a dive. Woods and Kofi grab a table and ram it into Sheamus as he tries to stop them, and again. They bring the table into the ring and try to set it up but Kofi stops to beat Holland up in the corner. They go to double suplex Holland through the table but Sheamus rushes in and moves the table just in time. Sheamus unloads on Kofi and hits the Irish Curse backbreaker, then sends him to the floor. Sheamus stands up a table at ringside now. Woods stops Sheamus from putting Kofi through the table with a powerbomb.

Holland attacks Woods at ringside but Woods side-steps and Holland goes into the steel ring steps. Sheamus looks to put Woods through the table from the apron with White Noise but Kofi makes the save. Kofi goes to the top turnbuckle and nails a big dive onto Sheamus, putting them both through the barrier. We go to commercial.

