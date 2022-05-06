Jonah announces departure from Impact Wrestling

Jonah is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

As we’ve noted, the former WWE NXT North American Champion recently confirmed in media interviews that his Impact agreement was set to expire at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23, where he came up short against Tomohiro Ishii. He ended up working the tapings held the next night to finish the feud with PCO.

In an update, Jonah took to Twitter today and confirmed that he finished up with Impact on last night’s Under Siege go-home episode, which saw him take a loss to PCO in the Monster’s Ball main event.

“There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN. IMPACT see ya down the road,” he wrote.

After being cut from WWE NXT in August 2021, Jonah debuted for Impact and NJPW in November of last year. He has worked for both promotions, and various indie feds, while under an agreement with Impact.

It appears Jonah will continue to work for NJPW, PROGRESS and other companies, but there’s no word on if AEW has any interest, or if WWE might bring him back. He’s also working dates back in Australia.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Willie Mack’s Impact departure statement from today.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Jonah’s full tweet below: