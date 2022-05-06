Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s Under Siege go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 108,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.93% from last week’s 107,000 viewers for the post-Rebellion episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 51,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 70% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #101 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.04 key demo rating. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150, but the week before ranked #143.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #137 for the night on cable in viewership. Last week’s episode did not make the Cable Top 150, but the show ranked #132 in viewership the week before that.

Thursday’s Impact drew the highest key demo viewership since January 27. The show had competition from the NHL Playoffs on cable. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 0.93% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 100% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 12% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before.

The NHL Playoffs game between the Penguins and the Rangers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.003 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.220 million viewers, also drwing a 0.21 key demo rating.

Law & Order: SVU on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 4.903 million viewers, also drawing a 0.64 key demo rating. Grey’s Anatomy on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.65 rating, also drawing 3.900 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Under Siege go-home edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – the final build for Under Siege, W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a Tables Match as the opener, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey, X Division Champion Ace Austin defending against Rocky Romero, plus PCO vs. Jonah in a Monster’s Ball match, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode