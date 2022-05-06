5/6/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Hayter and Storm start the match. They lock up and Hayter applies a side-headlock. Storm sends her off the ropes, but Hayter drops her with a shoulder tackle. Storm comes back and they exchange shoulder tackles, and Storm gains the advantage. Storm backs Hayter into the corner and Soho tags in. Soho delivers an elbow to Hayter in the corner, but Hayter counters and backs her into the corner. Baker tags in and chokes Soho in the corner, and then delivers forearm shots against the ropes. Baker drops Soho with a Slingblade and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho comes back with a roll-up for two, and then dodges a kick and gets another roll-up for two. Baker backs Soho into the ropes, but Storm tags in and they drop Baker with a double leg-sweep. Storm delivers shots to Baker in the corner, but Baker comes back and slams Storm face-first into the turnbuckle. Baker goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm and Hayter exchange shots in the ring, and then Storm drops Hayter with a German suplex. Soho and Baker tag in, and Soho drops her with a few back elbow shots. Soho delivers a back spin kick and a knee lift, and then delivers a forearm shot. Soho delivers a shot to Hayter and Storm tags back in. Soho slams Baker into the turnbuckle, and then Storm delivers a Hip Attack. Hayter comes in and lays Storm out with a kick, and then Baker goes for the Pittsburgh Sunrise. Soho cuts Baker off, and then Hayter drops Soho with a shot. Storm drops Hayter, and then slams Baker onto Hayter. Storm goes for the Storm Zero, but Baker counters with the Air Raid Crash. Storm and Baker exchange shots and brawl to their feet. Baker drops Storm and goes for the Lockjaw, but Storm rolls over and gets a two count. Storm drops Baker with a German suplex and then puts her up top. Rebel gets on the apron, and Baker gouges Storm’s eyes and drops her with a butterfly suplex. Hayter delivers a sliding lariat to Storm, and Baker follows with the Curb Stomp. Baker goes for the cover, but Soho shoves Hayter into the pile to break it up.

Soho and Hayter get sent to the outside, and then Storm gets Baker in a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

—

Eddie Kingston calls into the show and talks to Jericho. Kingston says his wife has seen him in a lot of situations, but she cried when she saw him two weeks ago after The Jericho Appreciation Society shot a fireball into his face. Kingston says he is going to hurt Jericho really bad, and it will be for her.

—

Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling are backstage. Nese asks why they have to force themselves on this show, and says it must be because they don’t know the right people. Sterling says they are formally requesting a match, and Nese says he will give Danhausen his first loss in AEW next week.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Hook vs. JD Drake

Hook takes Drake down, but Drake makes it to the ropes. Drake pie-faces Hook and delivers a chop. Hook asks for another, but headbutts Drake’s hand to block it. Hook takes Drake down, but Drake comes back with an up-kick. Hook comes right back with a side suplex, but Drake locks in a front face-lock. Drake goes for a reverse DDT, but Hook floats over and applies the Redrum, and Drake taps out.

Winner: Hook

-After the match, Danhausen comes to the ring. Danhausen says since Nese will have Sterling in his corner, he has a proposal for Hook. The crowd chants “Hookhausen” and Danhausen says that sounds goos, and asks Hook to be in his corner next week. Danhausen extends his hand for a handshake, but Hook shoves him to the mat. Danhausen takes a bag of chips out of his pocket, with a bow on it, and leaves the ring. Hook picks the bag up and shakes his head, and then throws it back down in the ring.

—

Lexy Nair is with FTR backstage. Cash Wheeler says Dax Harwood won last week, he will win this week, and he will win the entire Owen Cup. Dax Harwood says Adam Cole is a great professional wrestler, and he respects him, and he says he is going to bring the old, nasty, bastard Harwood back on Dynamite, because he has to win the tournament for himself and his family.

—

Match #3 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

They lock up, and Sakazaki applies a wrist-lock. Riho turns it around, but Sakazaki takes her down with a side-headlock take-down. Riho gets free and they stand at a stalemate. Riho sends Sakazaki off the ropes, and trips her up. Sakazaki comes back and trips Riho, but Riho comes right back with a dropkick. Riho delivers a running knee in the corner and goes up top. Riho takes Sakazaki down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out. Sakazaki comes back with elbow shots and kicks Riho in the head. Sakazaki delivers a dropkick that sends Riho to the floor. Sakazaki comes off the ropes with a cannonball senton as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sakazaki slams Riho to the mat and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Sakazaki sets up for the Magical Girl Splash, but Riho gets her knees up to block it. Riho delivers a snap dragon suplex and charges at her in the corner, but Sakazaki counters with a roll-up for two. Riho gets a roll-up for two, and then delivers a knee strike. Riho goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out. They climb the ropes and exchange shots, and then Sakazaki slams Riho face-first to the mat. Sakazaki goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Sakazaki goes for the Merry-Go-Round, but Riho gets free and rolls Sakazaki up for two. They exchange forearm shots, and then Riho dodges one last shot from Sakazaki and rolls her up for the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

—

The bracket for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is revealed. The first round matches will be Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. The Joker, Riho vs. Ruby Soho, and Hikaru Shida vs. Red Velvet.

—

Shawn Spears cuts a promo. He tells Wardlow that he does very bad things for very good reasons. He says he made Wardlow feel like a giant and had put down every other big man they have put in front of him. Spears warns Wardlow that his kryptonite is on the way.

—

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky are in the ring. Lambert says being back in Baltimore sucks and tells the fans that they have destroyed the city. Page says they had a meeting earlier this week about the Mixed Tag Team Match that they signed on for. Page says as much as he wants to get his hands on Sammy Guevara, Lambert asks him how his daughter would feel if his daughter saw him wrestling Guevara and Tay Conti when they would ‘suck face’, and he says the match is off. Frankie Kazarian interrupts and says Page is a lot like Guevara and gets in the ring. Kazarian says he doesn’t care about Page, Lambert, or Guevara, but tells Sky that he has always believed in him. Kazarian says he has supported and cheered for Sky, but now he is his biggest threat. Kazarian says he is out here for what Sky promised, and asks for his title match. Page says he is glad Kazarian is dressed for a funeral, because SCU is dead. Sky says he is going to bring respect back to the TNT title, and he is going to be a fighting champion. Sky says the belt that Lambert is wearing needs to go back in the trophy case, and says Kazarian can have his match next week.

—

Jungle Boy comes to the stage, and he and Ricky Starks come to blows. They brawl on the stage and Starks heads backstage. Jungle Boy picks up the FTW Championship and holds it in the air before tossing it back on the table.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

-CM Punk vs. John Silver

-MJF and Wardlow will have a contract signing

-The Jericho Appreciation Society will have a victory speech

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage, which will also start earlier:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

They lock up and Takeshita takes Lethal to the mat. Takeshita grabs Lethal’s arm, but Lethal turns it into a wrist-lock. Takeshita comes right back and applies a headlock, but Lethal sends him off the ropes. Lethal takes Takeshita down, but Takeshita kicks him away. Lethal delivers a few chops, and then delivers a cartwheel dropkick. Takeshita comes back with an arm-drag, and then follows with a leg lariat. Lethal comes back with forearm shots, but Takeshita does the same. Takeshita sends Lethal to the corner and connects with a corner clothesline. Takeshita takes Lethal down with a shoulder tackle, and sends him to the floor. Takeshita takes Lethal down with a dive and tosses him back into the ring. Singh gets in Takeshita’s face, but Lethal takes advantage with a dragon screw in the ropes. Lethal sends Takeshita into the barricade with a tope suicida as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita takes Lethal down from the top with an avalanche clothesline. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Takeshita goes for a dragon suplex, but Lethal rolls through and locks in the Figure Four. Takeshita gets free and drops Lethal with a Brain Buster. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Lethal comes back and they exchange shots, and then Lethal drops Takeshita to the mat. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but Takeshita dodges it and delivers the jumping knee strike. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Dutt is on the apron and Lethal is able to kick out at two after the distraction. Lethal comes back with a kick to Takeshita’s knee, but Takeshita comes back with a palm strike. Lethal kicks Takeshita’s knee again, and then tolls him up for two. Lethal delivers the Lethal Injection and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay Lethal

-After the match, Dutt and Singh get in the ring with Lethal, but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy come out. Best Friends get in the ring and attack Lethal and Dutt, but Singh lays them out. Cassidy gets on the apron, but Singh snaps his sunglasses. Cassidy drops off the apron as Singh gets in his face, but Samoa Joe comes to the ring with a led pipe. Security and referees rush out to hold Joe back as he exchanges words with Lethal, Dutt, and Singh as the show comes to a close.