Yuka Sakazaki comments on upcoming return to U.S. and AEW

AEW requested Yuka Sakazaki work some upcoming hows this month. As a result, she was pulled from her previously scheduled appearances for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in May. Sakazaki posted a tweet late last night on her upcoming return to the US and AEW.

She wrote, “Returning to the U.S. for the first time in almost a year. Have you all been waiting for me? Are you forgetting about Yuka? If they forget us, we will try again from the beginning. See you at AEW soon! hapyhapy.”

Yuka Sakazaki last wrestled for AEW in July of last year.