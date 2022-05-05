WWE reports Q1 2022 earnings

WWE has reported record Q1 2022 financial results.

WWE announced their First Quarter 2022 report today, touting a quarterly record of $333.4 million in revenue, among other highlights. The results are for the first quarter that ended on March 31.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon commented on WWE’s strong start to 2022.

“We are off to a strong start in 2022, highlighted by record quarterly revenue and Adjusted OIBDA,” Vince said. “We continued to effectively execute our strategy, including staging the most stupendous WrestleMania ever in early April. WrestleMania, as well as our other successful premium live events such as Day 1, Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, further expanded the reach of our brands and enhanced the value of our content as evidenced by increased ticket revenue and viewership. We continue to monetize our intellectual property across various platforms through our media rights agreements, both domestically and abroad, as well as through the monetization of new original series, including our expanded partnership with A&E.”

WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick added, “In the quarter, we exceeded the high end of our guidance. Adjusted OIBDA increased 33% reflecting 27% revenue growth. Our strong financial performance was primarily driven by our return to a full live event schedule, including the staging of a successful large-scale international event. These items more than offset the absence of one-time upfront revenue recognition related to the delivery of certain WWE Network intellectual property rights in the prior year period.”

Stay tuned for coverage of WWE’s Q1 earnings call at 5pm ET and more from today’s report. Below is the full earnings report issued by WWE this evening: