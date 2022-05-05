Strong pre-sale for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV event

The pre-sale for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view started today on Ticketmaster and it was a massive success as the majority of the tickets were quickly sold with thousands left in queue.

Those who still want to go ahead and try to purchase a ticket can do so by using the code PB3XCBH. “Due to high demand for today’s sale, ticket availability is extremely limited. As you continue to shop some options may be unavailable,” a notice on Ticketmaster.com read.

Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow but at this rate, there won’t be any left for those who wait till tomorrow.

Just over 14,000 seats will be available for this highly-anticipated pay-per-view which will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26.