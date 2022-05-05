Roman Reigns was the most-searched wrestler for the month of April 2022
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a list of the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston uploaded a chart based on data from Google Trends and Roman Reigns ranked 1st. The top five were as follows…
Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar
Steve Austin
Cody Rhodes
Triple H
The most-searched AEW star was Paul Wight followed by Paige VanZant and CM Punk. The Great Khali ranked the highest of wrestlers not affiliated with WWE or AEW.