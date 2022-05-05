IMPACT Wrestling Results – 5/5/22 (Live Coverage)

-IMPACT Wrestling Results – 5/5/22

Welcome to our match-by-match coverage of Impact at Gerweck.net!

Tonight is the go-home show to Under Seige.

Josh Alexander/Moose video package from Rebellion opens the show and highlights the conflict between Brian Myers and W. Morrissey. Backstage, JONAH and PCO are locked in separate rooms to keep them away from each other before tonight’s Monsters Ball Match.

We kick off things with a Tables Match.

Tables Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey:

Morrissey and Myers trade shots in the center of the ring until Morrissey outpowers Myers and punishes him in the corner. Morrissey delivers a sidewalk slam and goes outside to set up a table. Myers hits Morrissey with a top rope plancha to prevent the table from being set up.

Commentary says Morrissey is not at 100% due to his match with Wardlow last night on AEW Dynamite.

Myers slides the table in the ring but gets mauled by Morrissey for his trouble. Morrissey pulls another table out from underneath the ring and tries to set it up, but Myers runs interference. Myers finishes setting up the table, gets cut off, and slides out of a powerbomb from Morrissey.

Myers hangs Morrissey out to dry on the apron and is barely able to suplex him back into the ring. Morrissey regains control and attempts another powerbomb until Matt Cardona runs in to make the save. The Major Players hit Morrissey with a double-team vertical suplex.

Morrissey comes back and chokeslams Cardona and Myers at the same time. Chelsea Green runs in and tries to hit Morrissey with the Digital Media Title. Morrissey blocks it and tries to powerbomb Green until Cardona hits Morrissey with the title belt. Morrissey escapes a triple powerbomb attempt from the apron to the table.

Cardona and Myers tried to put the table through Morrissey as he was leaning on the ring post, but Morrissey ducked out of the way. Cardona retreats up the ramp, but Jordynne Grace cuts him off and gives him a spinebuster in the ring. Morrissey gives Cardona a big boot as Grace power bombed him through a table.

Grace chases off Green, and Morrissey hits Myers with a black hole slam and powerbombs Myers over the top rope onto the floor through a table for the win.

Winner: W. Morrissey

The Major Players interrupt a backstage interview with Willie Mack and Rich Swann as they’re reeling from the match with Morrissey. Swann takes exception, and Cardona says maybe he would still be a world champion if he shared the same attitude.

X-Division Championship – Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero

After some chain wrestling and chop exchanges, Austin hits a rolling drop toehold followed by an enzuigiri. Austin cuts off Romero’s Forever Clotheslines and levels him with a springboard dropkick. Romero takes some punishment in the corner but reverses an Irish Whip, Austin rolls out of the ring, and Romero hits him with a running dive between the ropes.

Austin nails Romero with a dropkick on the apron and is content with a count-out victory. Romero beats the count, ends Austin out of the ring, and hits a hurricanrana off the apron to the floor. Romero throws Austin back in the ring and delivers a tornado DDT and sliced bread #2 for a near fall.

Romero misses a double stomp off the top rope, gets hit with an enzuigiri, and catches Austin’s leg off a disaster kick for a single leg Boston Crab. Austin gets to the ropes for the break. Austin slides out of a belly-to-back suplex, rocks Romero with a spinning back kick, and hits The Fold for the 1-2-3.

Winner and still X-Division Champion, Ace Austin

Trey Miguel runs out to cut Austin’s celebration short, chases him out of the ring, and says he’s cashing in his X-Division Title rematch at Under Seige.

Josh Alexander backstage interview: Alexander says his scared beat-up face is the face of Impact Wrestling. Alexander says to keep that moniker, he needs to defend the title against the best worldwide, and he’ll be watching tonight’s match between Ishii and Maclin.

Masha Slamovich vs. Damaris

Slamovich thinks very little of her opponent and feels even less from her punches before drilling her with a belly-to-belly suplex. Slamovich hits the Snowplow, and that’s all, folks.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

The Briscoes segment backstage states Violent By Design have two days left until Under Seige until they are the new tag team champions. A video from VBD cuts off the Briscoes before they could finish. Eric Young says the Briscoes are brothers by circumstance but VBD are family by choice. Young says tag team titles are what they hold dearest and will show The Briscoes that the world belongs to them.

The Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

White and Swann kick things off. Swann leapfrogs White and hits a high dropkick. Mack tags in and hit a flapjack cutter combo (looks like 3D) on White for a two count. Bey hits Swann with a cheap shot on the apron allowing White to hang Swann out to dry. White distracts the referee while Bey works over Swann on the floor.

Bey throws Swann out of the ring and White slams his head into the apron. Swann tries to escape from the Bullet Club corner but White knocks Mack off the apron. Swann hits a back body drop on White but Mack is not there to make the tag.

Swann slips out of a belly-to-back suplex, hits a spinning enzuigiri, and makes the tag to Mack. Mack gets cut off by White and Bey but Mack runs through their double clothesline and drills them with a double clothesline of his own. Mack hits Bey with a Samoan drop, Swann follows up with a big splash and Mack hits a standing moonsault.

Mack nearly launches Bey across the ring with a suplex. White slides back in and hits Mack with a half and half suplex, allowing Bey to follow up with a springboard cutter for the pin.

Winner: The Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey)

Honor No More runs out and beatdown Bey and White until The Good Brothers even the odds, allowing Bullet Club to clear the ring.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans are trapped in some sort of black light makeshift house of horrors courtesy of Rosemary and Crazy Steve. Rosemary appeared to have taken out Evans and proclaimed that Steelez is all hers at Under Seige.

Video package hyping up Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Under Seige. Purrazzo said the champion makes the championship, not the other way around and Taya Purrazzo never would have been champion if she didn’t have to vacate the title.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin

The story of the match is Ishii is Scott D’Amore’s handpick challenger for Alexander while Maclin wants to prove that he should be the #1 contender. They trade shoulder blocks but neither man will budge. Ishii and Maclin trade forearm shots until Ishii ducked a clothesline and dropped Maclin with a shoulder block. Ishii delivers a power slam and Maclin rolls out of the ring to regroup.